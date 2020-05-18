Santo Domingo, RD.

These are 16 measures announced today by the President of the Republic, Danilo Medina, in relation to the crisis of the new coronavirus that affects the country.

Among the provisions, the beginning of Phase I of the de-escalation process of the preventive measures taken by the Government to stop the advance of the virus stands out.

These are the 16 measures, as a summary of the President of the Republic’s speech.

1. The state of emergency is extended and the curfew until 1st. June inclusive.

2. Starting Monday the 18th, the curfew will be from Monday to Saturday from 7PM to 5AM and on Sundays from 5PM to 5AM.

3. The de-escalation will have 4 stages and between one phase and another there will always be a minimum of 14 days of difference, to observe the development of the previous phase. If phase 1 is not met responsibly, we will not be able to proceed to phase 2.

4. The 1st. Stage begins on Wednesday May 20. Companies will be allowed to operate partially, according to size and number of employees.

5. Micro-companies (with up to 10 employees) may work up to 5 of them. SMEs (10 and 50 employees) will be able to work with 50% of their employees. Medium and large companies must operate with a maximum of 25% of the personnel in the 1st phase. Public sector may work with 50% of the staff.

6. From Wednesday the state public transport will begin to operate, that is, @MetroSD_RD, Teleférico and @OMSA_RD, from 6AM to 6PM, at 30% of its capacity and with the use of mandatory masks at all times.

7. Hours are established to avoid crowds.

At 7 AM, they will open: supermarkets, pharmacies, the construction sector, industry and export processing zones. Also mining and quarries, agricultural and agroindustrial activity and activity in ports and airports, receiving only cargo transportation and ferry flights.

At 8 AM, the public sector will start.

At 9 AM, hardware stores, vehicle dealers, workshops, the financial sector, furniture and appliance stores and the service sector will open.

8. They will not be able to open educational centers, entertainment or recreation spaces, such as cinemas, theaters, gyms, artistic, sporting and cultural events. It is also not allowed: marches, rallies and caravans, shopping malls, games of chance and the hotel sector. Restaurants will be able to continue working with the delivery modality.

9. In all sectors, WITHOUT EXCEPTION, the return to work will be accompanied by mandatory protocols for prevention, distancing and hygiene.

10. If these measures are correctly complied with and the situation evolves favorably, phase 2 could begin on Wednesday, June 3.

11. Maritime, land and air borders are kept closed.

12. The support to families in the PHASE and “Stay at home” Programs is expanded during the month of June.

13. As of June 1, the same company may have suspended workers under PHASE 1 and workers with active employment contracts, under PHASE 2

14. Workers in the media, restaurants, ice cream parlors, dental and cosmetic centers, private security companies and veterinarians are added to the FASE program.

15. The new “Pa’ Ti ”program to support independent workers is announced, to whom a monthly transfer of 5,000 pesos will be made to their bank accounts.

16. Companies will be able to settle the ITBIS of their sales on a quarterly, rather than monthly, basis.

.