Bolivia is going through a political crisis from the moment Evo Morales Ayma he had to forcibly resign his mandate, because the lives of himself and his family were in danger, as well as the latent threat of a street massacre against his Bolivian brothers. That he resigned, say the fascists! Sure, he resigned, but because there was a coup d’etat with vandalism that usurped the presidency and even burned down his sister’s house!

But why was he overthrown Evo Morales Ayma? It is clear and evident that behind this coup, international mafias would operate, because it was nationalizing the highly profitable lithium industry, and planned to negotiate directly in the international market instead of exporting the product at prices of sick chicken to western corporations.

>> Bolivia: the election trap <<

Remember that Bolivia It has the largest lithium reserves in the world and started making electric cars this year. What great news, right?

Let’s see other of Evo’s feats and achievements in Bolivia that do not forgive him. Illiteracy went from 13.0% to 2.4%, unemployment from 9.2% to 4.1%, moderate poverty from 60.6% to 2.4%, extreme poverty from 38.% to 15.2%, and the minimum wage from US $ 60 to US $ 310 . GDP went from 9 billion to 40 billion.

“The coup d’état is a political and economic conspiracy that comes from the United States.” Evo Morales, constitutional president of Bolivia.

On Tuesday, the Bolivian senator Jeanine Áñez she proclaimed herself interim president of Bolivia without the necessary quorum in the Senate, without anyone taking her oath.

>> Bolivia: the Titicaca barbie <<

The head of the Armed Forces, Williams Kaliman, who on Sunday spoke out against Evo Morales and pressured him to resign, imposed the presidential gang on him and handed him the baton. Is that democracy? No … that is coup!

The actor Robert de Niro He stated that “the coup plotters in Bolivia burned the Wiphala flag, a symbol of indigenous resistance. This is more than symbolic. These violent and racist groups want to reverse the historical achievements of indigenous peoples. “

Mexico and countries worthy of the OAS, together with Almagro, should have ipso facto demanded a commission of independent experts to verify whether there was fraud in Bolivia. If there was, all the culprits should have been punished. If it did not exist, they would have to immediately reinstate Evo to the post of constitutional president of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

>> The OAS opens the door in Bolivia to destabilization and putschism <<

First, there should be a penalty Almagro, for having accepted Áñez’s self-proclamation and the departure of Evo, as well as all those responsible, without exception, starting with Jeanine Áñez, self-proclaimed interim president by a military man who imposed the band on her.

ElEstado.Net you do not have to share all the content of the articles that are published in your Opinion Section.

Related