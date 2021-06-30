Gout and arthritis: foods to decrease to avoid attacks and inflammation

More than 50 million Americans are estimated to have arthritis. In addition, according to information released by The Arthritis Foundation, it is the main cause of disability in the United States, it is one of the most common degenerative diseases and in many cases associated with age and the aging process, it is characterized by swelling and sensitivity of a or more joints. It presents with symptoms such as joint pain and stiffness, which without a doubt can be very annoying and usually has more active seasons than others and that are normally attacks that present with extreme inflammation. Although, as in any disease, medical monitoring is essential, it has been confirmed that lifestyle and quality of diet have a lot to do with the prevention and good control of the disease.

The truth is that arthritis is a broad and fairly general term that refers to more than 100 types of joint pain or disease. Fortunately, science continues to surprise us and has proven that different types of arthritis respond to particular triggers, therefore establishing this information is key to avoiding the risk of attacks. Such is the case of gout, which is known as one of the more painful forms of arthritisIt’s caused when high levels of uric acid in the blood cause crystals to form and build up in and around a joint. It is striking to say that gout has very specific dietary triggers.

Based on this, all kinds of recommendations have come to light, on the best foods with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as a wide range of natural remedies. Which undoubtedly work as a great natural ally to reduce chronic pain and the main symptoms. However, today we will focus on those foods that are better to consume with caution, since they are usually actively related to attacks and episodes of extreme inflammation.

According to information released by the Mayo Clinic, uric acid is responsible for the development of gout and occurs when the body breaks down a chemical called purine that is found naturally in the body. The interesting: purine is also found in certain foods. Therefore the main dietary recommendation is to avoid consuming large foods with a high purine content; some are incredibly healthy, however in excess they will be counterproductive for arthritis. Based on this, we took on the task of selecting foods with the highest purine content, when uric acid concentrations in the body exceed 6 mg / dl, gout attacks and arthritis occur.

What are the foods with the highest purine content?

According to information confirmed by Health Body Versus Arthritis, foods with the highest purine content are usually of animal origin and are responsible for raising uric acid in the blood. These are the variants with which it is recommended to be especially careful, the data broken down below are for every 100 grams of food.

– Meat extract: 3500 mg

– Meat broths: 420 mg

– Beef: 160 mg

– Ham: 300 mg

– Lentils: 50-150 mg

– Chicken: 50-150 mg

– Pork: 145 mg

– Beef liver: 340 mg

– Sardines in oil: 560 mg

– Mussels: 350 mg

– Clams: 370 mg

– Smoked salmon: 342 mg

Based on this, it is important to monitor the consumption of any variety of blue fish and shellfish, such as oysters, shrimp, prawns, clams, mussels and octopus. Without a doubt, it can be quite ironic, considering that fatty fish are a very healthy food and that shines for its content in omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which has been shown to reduce inflammation and potentially reduce the risk of arthritis. However, the recommendation is specific to gout and does not necessarily apply to other inflammatory forms of arthritis.

In the same way, it is advisable to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially fermented beverages such as wine and beer. Also important avoid the consumption of cold cuts and patés, which are also rich in saturated fats that do not benefit arthritis control. Believe it or not, there are also some plant-based foods that are rich in purines: legumes such as lentils, beans and chickpeas. Some green leafy vegetables like spinach and chard, cauliflower, broccoli, mushrooms, and mushrooms.

Complementary to the foods that are better to avoid, it is also important to integrate those that shine for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Experts recommend the intake of medicinal herbs, spices such as ginger, turmeric and garlic. It is recommended to follow a plant-based eating style, in which the consumption of fruits and vegetables in abundance, whole grains, healthy fats such as extra virgin olive oil, avocado, nuts and seeds is promoted. I bet you foods rich in fiber, antioxidants and hydratings, in fact drinking green tea is a great recommendation to control inflammation and purge the body of excess uric acid. Last but not least, do physical activity and control stress.

–

It may interest you: