Nintendo Switch little by little is being done with a large library of video games. However, despite such a large number of games to his credit, many still doubt the technical capabilities of the Nintendo Switch. But to combat those doubts there it is Know Interactive, which lately is on everyone’s lips, and it’s not for less, since this developer has been in charge of bringing to Nintendo Switch the magnificent port of The Witcher 3: Complete Edition. When it was announced that Geralt of Rivia would be arriving on the Nintendo hybrid console, there was much uncertainty as to how it would run on it. However, after its launch, but especially after its last update, it has been seen that the work of Saber Interactive has been titanic, bringing to Nintendo Switch a masterful port.

Zombies arrive on Nintendo Switch

Once again, Saber Interactive is back in the limelight thanks to one of its games, World War Z. The four-player cooperative game based on the novel and movie of the same name, was released just a year ago for PS4, XBox One and PC. And is that World War Z: GOTY Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch. This has been confirmed by Saber Interactive itself to IGN. This GOTY edition will include, apart from all the DLCs released to date, new content such as weapons, characters and three new missions in the French city of Marseille. The zombies will arrive in the French city on May 5 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. However, still There is no exact date for the Nintendo Switch version.

A titanic work that of Saber Interactive

If the port of The Witcher 3: Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch was quite a challenge, bringing World War Z: GOTY Edition to the hybrid console will be even more so. Matthew Karch, one of the founders of Saber Interactive has told IGN what the port of The Witcher 3 meant to the Nintendo Switch:

The biggest challenge was finding what could be compromised in the game so that it did not have a significant impact on the images. We needed the game to look great, snapping it into the memory of the Nintendo Switch and running at a solid frame rate. There really wasn’t a single factor that made it happen. We constantly experiment for the first few months until we find that balance.

About War World Z: GOTY Edition, Karch commented:

Keep in mind that we are rendering scenes with hundreds of enemies and four online players. Making this run on Nintendo Switch is the hardest thing we’ve ever had to do, this is true, even though we are moving our own engine (Swarm) to the platform.

Although the exact release date for the Nintendo Switch is not yet known, it is very good news that we are receiving, and we are more than sure that Saber Interactive will do a great job in the Nintendo Switch version.

