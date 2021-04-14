GoTo arrives in Spain as the umpteenth shared mobility company

Another electric and shared mobility company arrives in Madrid. A company that joins the bet of Lime, Cabify, Uber, Bird or the Share Now universe. It’s about GoTo. With its proposal of electric cars and vans, motorcycles, scooters and electric bikes, the multinational wants to conquer the capital. One more.

With a total of 1,200 vehicles, which are distributed in 300 cars, 450 motorcycles and 400 scooters located within the circle of the M-30, GoTo promises to fill Madrid with these models. “We have been working in Madrid since last year, a very mature city in terms of shared mobility,” they point out from GoTo in its launch.

In this war of shared electric mobility, which has many competitors and few winners, differentiation is the maximum for succeed. More now with the coronavirus, which although it has highlighted the importance of mobility models, this only makes the fight greater. Since more than 20 scooter companies and as many bikes have entered, the reality is that few have withstood the test of time. Now everything is concentrated in a few hands with a strong financial arm behind. Can GoTo overcome the bump that took the competition ahead? In your case, you have the financial issue on your side and the commitment to the use of a single application to access any of its modes of shared transport.

In this sense, the rest of the platforms are not far behind. Although they cannot say that they maintain a concentration of services, with the exception of Cabify and its subsidiary Movo, they have looked for viable alternatives. The most interesting would be in the hands of Lime, which since March of this year has allowed the use of its electric scooters without having to download the application. Through Apple’s App Clips, this option is now available in all its locations.

Thus, the other differentiation that GoTo maintains it would be the price. Again, his trump card would be in the unification of services. «Users can start their trip by car, motorcycle or scooter for a price of € 3 during the first 15 minutes. From minute 16, the price will be per minute according to the plan chosen by the user with rates from € 0.30 for the car, € 0.25 for the motorcycle and € 0.15 for the scooter, ”the company points out.

With Adam Neuman and WeWork in tow in shared mobility

GoTo was founded in 2008 in Israel. Before Spain, the platform already tried its luck in its native country and later in Malta. In July 2020 they announced their intention to scale their activity in Europe starting with Spain and, specifically, Madrid.

However, GoTo became known in the tech industry for reasons completely unrelated to its core business. At the same time that they announced their arrival in Spain, they also closed a millionaire financing round that gave entry to a very mentioned character at the time: Adam Newman. The WeWork founder took 33% of the Israeli company for $ 10 million, which was added to the 9 million from other investors.

Through his investment vehicle 166 2nd Financial Services, fueled in economic terms after his exit through the back door of WeWork, Neuman has invested in 15 startups of all kinds; his latest obsession has focused on shared mobility. The scandal that led to his dismissal from his own coworking company and that ended with the cancellation of its IPO due to serious irregularities in the accounts, does not seem to have affected his future in the global technology sector.

