Gotham Knights looks very technically impressive despite being cross-gen

2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight was the last game in the Batman franchise to be released for home consoles. While plagued with performance issues on PC, Arkham Knight was a notable showcase for the Unreal 3 engine, fulfilling much of the promise (and visual flair) of Epic’s legendary Samaritan tech demo. Six years later, we’ve seen highly rated superhero games like the hit Spider-Man consoles, but we’re still a long way from the arrival of Gotham Knights, Batman’s latest title. Given that the pandemic has pushed Gotham Knight’s release date to 2022, this could go from being a cross-generation experience to a next-gen exclusive – the video footage we’ve seen so far shows that Gotham Knights will indeed be a visual showcase.

Let’s take a closer look at the important next-gen features in action from the available gameplay images.

Engine overview

WB Games Montréal will use Unreal Engine 4 to create Gotham Knights in a similar vein to previous Arkham games, which were made on Unreal Engine 3. UE4 provides some useful features to be used behind the scenes and a significant number is noticeable in the footage of the published game. High-quality post-processing including motion blur, bloom, lens flare, chromatic aberration, and depth of field are basic UE4 effects that can be remarkably distinguishable. Particle effects including volumetric fog and sparks are also rendered in real time thanks to UE4. In the scene where Mr. Freeze ignites his gun, snow particles can be seen dynamically reacting to the movement of the gun in real time.

The characters also feature advanced shading patterns with each material showing a unique reaction to light rays hitting them and with visible subsurface scattering in the face and eye textures of the main characters.

Models, texture quality and quality of environmental assets



The PS5 and Xbox Series X feature higher VRAM than their respective predecessors, and both include a combined 16GB of RAM space for CPU and GPU usage. Gotham Knights is making great use of higher memory capacities with high-resolution 4K textures for both character models and environmental assets. Whether it’s capes of justice, suits, snow-covered roads, intricately designed interiors, or Mr. Freeze’s distinctive face and armor, those hi-fi textures are above the 8th-gen standard and pair well with hi-fi. in -game models.

The same goes for the quality of the model, as even in cinematic close-ups, the seams and edges of both the protagonist and Mr. Freeze’s intricate mechanical design blend seamlessly. The clothing in the game features some reflectance characteristics based on high-quality materials, with each component scattering light rays in realistic detail based on the texture of the underlying material. Subsurface scatter skin shading is also visible under detailed wrinkles, pores, or lips of character models.

For whatever reason, the hair seems to be a significant weak point in some next-gen titles and even here, Batgirl’s longer hair is bundled into a singular entity as if it were fixed by a gel. We have seen better quality thread rendering. However, the quality of the hair’s texture and its reaction to light sources is still presentable.

Lighting and shadow quality



Gotham Knights has yet to be officially confirmed to have ray tracing and we don’t see the technique at play in the current game footage, but considering how often developers implement ray tracing, Spider-Man: Miles Morales It’s a good example. it is very possible that it will be added later. Gotham’s neon lighting and ever-present puddles have the potential to look great with ray-traced reflections.

However, raster-based global illumination and reflections from screen space make the cut. Light bounce is visible in game trailers, with dynamic light source transfer. Reflections from screen space look good too, though, as always with SSR, temporal stability is an issue. WB Montreal also makes great use of dynamic lighting, from striking electrical sparks to the glow of the unique weapons each character uses – these illuminate the surroundings and nearby volumes of snow and smoke particles. The volumetric mist present is equally affected by dynamic lights as seen whenever a color super attack is used, such as Batgirl’s red-lit circle of bats.

It’s interesting to note that compared to other third-person action titles, we’re seeing a higher volume of visible particles on the screen for longer periods of time – the extra GPU headroom from next-gen consoles means that WB Montreal can afford a looser. Sparks of fire or electricity hit the ground and bounce off before dissipating, all targeting a higher particle limit than previous generation consoles.

Shadows are also affected by dynamic lighting and feature a form of contact hardening, which becomes visibly softer as their distance from the light source increases, as seen in the boss’s final encounter with the massive tower. of light.

UE4’s lazy rendering pipeline is being heavily leveraged here with multiple dynamic light sources in action including particle effects, sky lighting, and a host of point light sources at once.

Post-processing



When it comes to console games, post-process effects are one of the first to be eliminated when you want a performance gain. Fortunately, next-gen consoles offer enough processing power in the post-processing pipeline to avoid these quality reductions and bring them into line with standard levels of PC post-processing.

Superior depth-of-field effect and high-sampled camera and object motion blur are visible in all fight scenes, as well as when riding down the road on the bat-bike gadget.

There is an elegant use of bloom, such as when lightning strikes, although this is controlled in other circumstances, such as explosions from electric weapons, to keep in line with the overall art style.

The ambient occlusion implementation has a high sample count with precise shading on surfaces such as grates on ramps or large vehicles.

While not visible here, we expect WB Montreal to use UE4’s high-quality temporal sampling to scale dynamic resolution. While not on par with DLSS, timescaling can deliver reasonable image quality, even at lower resolutions, while minimizing AA artifacts.

On the PC side, NVIDIA also released the DLSS plugin for Unreal Marketplace a while ago. A simple implementation means that we will probably see the extension of DLSS implemented in the PC version of the game for considerable performance gains.

Conclution



As it stands now, Gotham Knights is a graphically well-crafted game that wouldn’t look too out of place in a Series X or PS5 library. However, it lacks a number of features like ray tracing and advanced hair physics. This is likely due to the fact that it was created as a cross-generation title. It will be interesting to see if WB Montreal ditches the previous generation versions entirely, which could open the door to more ambitious visuals.