Gotham Central showrunner says it’s “very different” from Gotham

The other day, they came to us from the writer Ed Brubaker in which he explained how the series – still as a provisional title – “Gotham Central” It would not itself be an adaptation of his Gotham Central comics from a few years ago, but rather a series centered on the character of Jim Gordon. This movement would not be very different from the one that already occurred at the time with the Fox network’s “Gotham” series, which they initially placed as a kind of adaptation of Gotham Central comics, but it ended up evolving into a series about young Bruce Wayne.

A brief comment from the current showrunner of this spin-off series of the Batman film that is being prepared for HBO Max reveals once again how different this series will be compared to what has been seen in the past.

Joe barton, involved in the development of the series since the beginning of this year, has made a very brief comment on Twitter when a user asked him how similar this new series and the series “Gotham” will be. The writer has been direct:

Very different, ”the ‘Gotham Central’ showrunner responds when asked how different it will be from ‘Gotham’.

This series is a prequel to the film that will be released next year starring Robert Pattinson. His story will show us, from the point of view of the Gotham police, how the city has been corrupted to the point of giving rise to some of the villains that Batman will have to face. At the moment, they have not confirmed the appearance of Batman in the series but there have been some rumors that have pointed in that line.

Casting for the series kicked off a few weeks ago and filming is expected to begin this summer. At the moment there is no opening day, but with these dates we can easily talk about the year 2022.