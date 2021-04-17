Gotham Central creator says the Batman prequel will not be based on his comic – Tomatazos

On March 4, 2022, The Batman, by Matt Reeves, will be released. The story is not going to be limited to the big screen.

In HBO Max they are preparing a prequel for this film, but with a very peculiar characteristic: it will be what the English call a procedural police; in other words, a police drama that focuses on the functioning of a police department. Think of shows like Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Criminal minds or even programs like Hannibal or Lucifer – 79%. Only, in this case, the police department in which you are going to headquarters is the one in Gotham City. A similar idea had already been explored with the Gotham series, but in the end they opted to introduce a young Bruce Wayne and the origin of several of his villains.

Due to that premise, many fans assumed that the series could be based on the Gotham Central comic. This precisely focuses on the police of that city, both daytime and nighttime detectives, and in it we saw figures that we have already seen in the DCEU such as Renee Montoya (Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%) or Crispus Allen (Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Justice League). This comic was created by Ed Brubaker, Greg Rucka and Michael Lark. The first went to the Fatman Beyond podcast from director Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin. In it he revealed that sadly that is not the case. The series is going to focus on Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, a role that, of course, he also plays in the film:

I thought ‘maybe they’re going to do Gotham Central this time,’ so I approached the producer who works for Matt Reeves and he said, ‘no, it’s not Gotham Central. You’re making sure not to call it Gotham Central and it’s more of a spin-off of the movie. It’s the James Gordon show. ‘

In that comic James Gordon made the usual appearances, but he was definitely not one of the main characters. It has all the logic in the world that, if your intention is to focus on that character, take some other story for inspiration. That said, it’s a heavy blow to Brubaker. It must be remembered that in that same interview he revealed that he feels that he has not received the compensation that he really deserves for creating the Winter Soldier:

As the years went by, I started thinking, well, ‘Why don’t I really get anything for this?’ How can we really get a ‘thank you’ or a credit? These movies are making billions of dollars, and it seems like we just got a bad deal. I remember sitting there during the third movie, turning down this little thank you check because I thought, ‘this is an insult.’ I wrote these things, I was watching Captain America: Civil War – 90%, and a plot that I wrote for a year in my comic about Bucky training all these other Winter Soldiers, was his subplot.

What we know at the moment is that, if the film of Matt reeves occurs in Bruce Wayne’s second year as a night watchman, this series will occur during the first. Also that the showrunners are going to be Reeves and Joe Barton, who is best known for the series focused on the Japanese mafia. Giri / Haji. HBO Max has said the following about this project:

It happens in the world that Reeves is creating for the movie The batman. It is going to develop the exploration that this film is going to do on the corruption in Gotham City. This will allow a new Batman universe to be launched across various platforms. The series will provide an unprecedented opportunity to expand the world established by the film and further explore Gotham’s myriad of possibilities for complex and engaging characters.

