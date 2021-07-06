‘Gossip Girl’ Revival Episode Release Dates and Times

Gossip Girl is back! (The show, not Dan Humphrey. His days of typing on a laptop precariously perched on top of a newspaper box are done.) A new HBO Max Gossip Girl revival premieres on July 8, introducing audiences to a new cast of super rich, super mature-for-their-age characters.

The new show has already made some improvements on the original. For starters, the cast features far more non-white actors and includes LGBTQ + characters. But, some things are staying the same. The Gossip Girl narration is still performed by Kristen Bell, and, unlike some streaming shows, the new episodes will be released on a weekly basis, just like the episodes from the original series were on The CW.

The first season of the revival includes 10 episodes, but only half of the schedule has been revealed so far. It’s not totally clear if we’ll get the second half right away, or if we’ll have to wait a few months. Starting on July 8, the first six episodes will premiere on Thursdays on a weekly basis, with the second part of the season airing in the fall. Here are the episodes we know the release dates for so far. As you can see, like with the original series, the episode names all feature punny movie titles:

Episode 1: “Just Another Girl on the MTA” – July 8

Episode 2: “She’s Having a Maybe” – July 15

Episode 3: “Lies Wide Shut” – July 22

Episode 4: “Fire Walks with Z” – July 29

Episode 5: “Hope Sinks” – August 5

Episode 6: “Parentsite” – August 12

The premiere will stream on HBO Max starting on July 8, obviously, but the premiere will also air on The CW the following day, July 9 at 8 pm You know, for nostalgia’s sake! It will then be available to stream on The CW’s digital platforms, as reported by Variety. As of now, The CW will only have the first episode.

As for the four episodes coming in the second half of the season, release dates have not yet been revealed. I guess building suspense is on theme for this show.

