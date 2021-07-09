Gossip Girl reboot reveals GG’s identity and changes the game

Then Kate (Tavi) starts to fantasize about having a way to put pressure on these mean and cruel students who get teachers fired with just a phone call from Mom or Dad. Thus the teachers debate the ethical dilemma that would be revive Gossip Girl to spread gossip of students, whom in theory, they should protect.

(HBO Max)

Finally, they cannot stand the attitude of their students and decide that they will relaunch the blog, but now on Instagram, of course. In addition to some tweets. But basically now Gossip Girl is an Instagram profile. Do you like the idea? Let me explain why it was a good option to do it like this.

Some thought that in this way there is no mystery in the series. But do not be so simplistic. This way you always know who is behind it all and you are waiting for the day they discover them. When will they falter or fall? What will your downfall be like? What consequences will it have?

The same Joshua Safran, scriptwriter of the show, grew up on the Upper East Side and went to these kinds of schools private. So he was inspired by friends of hers who teach at these schools. He decided it was a good idea for Gossip Girl to be a “blind object.” Let’s face it, no one liked that Humphrey turned out to be GG in the end.