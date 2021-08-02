Gossip Girl offends Suki Waterhouse and she denounces them on Twitter

“Another day to be reminded that women can be patriarchy too,” Suki wrote on Twitter with a screenshot of Luna and Monet. She also posted: “Seeing the criticism of patriarchy and sexism, then I get them to call me like someone’s girlfriend ‘nobody’“The actress and model deleted the tweets, but some accounts like Glamor recovered them.

(Twitter @sukiwaterhouse)

“Make sense of it!” Suki added in the series of tweets where she tagged Lila Feinberg, who wrote the said episode of Gossip Girl.

(Twitter @sukiwaterhouse)

While it is completely understandable that Suki Waterhouse was offended by this joke, because she is certainly ‘nobody’, has a career of her own and is not ‘someone’s girlfriend’, it could be said that her tweet is exactly what the writers intended. to point out about today’s progressive teens that they are still flawed, sometimes hypocritical and incongruous humans.