Gossip Girl just premiered and is already breaking records on HBO Max

Before it was released, audiences had divided opinions about the reboot. Some criticized the fashion for being risky, the protagonists for not resembling their predecessors and even the diversity shown in the reboot, while the Generation Z was excited to see the next generation of Manhattan’s elite.

Still not knowing if it would be well received by the public, the showrunner of the series, Joshua Safran announced that it had already been renewed for a second season before the big premiere and that in fact, he confessed that he has plans to shoot it for several seasons.