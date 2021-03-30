Gossip Girl hinted at her identity from episode one and no one saw it

The user @ yussijuice2.0 discovered that during the show’s 10 seasons, Gossip Girl’s identity was always right under our noses. I refresh your memory: In the first episode, Dan is shown standing in front of Grand Central Station watching Serena Van der Woodsen. Then Kristen Bell’s voice reveals that S came back and that she was seen by only one person and that this person is the source that tells her they saw her.

And if that wasn’t enough Serena’s videos at the station play on Dan’s laptop exactly at the moment that Gossip Girl says with her iconic voice: “And who am I? That is a secret that I will never tell”, then, the camera shows Dan looking at his computer. Like this or more obvious?