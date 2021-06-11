Gossip Girl Characters Have Private Instagrams With Reboot Details

Jordan alexander
Actress and singer Jordan Alexander will play Julien Calloway and before appearing on Gossip Girl, he participated in The Sacred Lies: The Signing Bones.
Her secret Instagram is: @juliencalloway
His word is: Influence
Savannah lee
Smith will bring to life Monet de Haan and this is his first official appearance on the screen. Bounce fans believe it will be the new version of Blair Waldorf.
Her secret Instagram is: @monetdehaan
His word is: Power
Tavi gevinson
Gevinson, the editor-in-chief of Rookie magazine, is moving from publishing to acting. In the reboot of Gossip Girl she will play Kate keller.
It has no secret Instagram. His word is: Ambition