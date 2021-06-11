Gossip Girl Characters Have Private Instagrams With Reboot Details

Jordan alexander

Actress and singer Jordan Alexander will play Julien Calloway and before appearing on Gossip Girl, he participated in The Sacred Lies: The Signing Bones.

Her secret Instagram is: @juliencalloway



His word is: Influence

Savannah lee

Smith will bring to life Monet de Haan and this is his first official appearance on the screen. Bounce fans believe it will be the new version of Blair Waldorf.

Her secret Instagram is: @monetdehaan



His word is: Power

Tavi gevinson

Gevinson, the editor-in-chief of Rookie magazine, is moving from publishing to acting. In the reboot of Gossip Girl she will play Kate keller.

It has no secret Instagram. His word is: Ambition