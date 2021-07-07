Goryachkina marks a milestone / Arturo Xicoténcatl

At the age of 22, Grandmaster Aleksandra Goryachkina will be the first woman to compete in the Men’s Closed National Open Championship in Russia. He achieved his qualification yesterday after finishing in third place with 6 ½ points at half a point from GM Pavel Ponkrátov winner of the Superior League and LXXIV C. Nacional Open with 7 points and Maxim Chigáev with 6 ½ points.

Goryachkina with a result of + 5, = 3, -1 only lost to Ponkrátov, she played for a performance of 2714 Elo points which led her to break the wall of 2,600 points between men. In the competition, held from June 26 to July 5, 54 players participated, including Motylev, Antipov, Paravyan, Matlákov, Donchenko, Kobalia, Lobanov …

Born on September 28, 1998 in Orsk, in the Arctic Circle Aleksandra Goryachkina played last year the women’s world championship against Chinese Ju Wenjun with a result of 6-6 in classical chess and lost in the rapid chess tiebreaker by 2 ½ – 1 ½.

He learned the game, from his parents, chess coaches, at 3 years of age. At nine he was already able to beat his mother with an Elo of 2,010 points. He traveled with his family more than 3,000 kilometers to prepare in Salekhard at Anatoly Kárpov’s school.

Quickly stressed. In 2011 she was world champion in Sub 14 with 9/9. It rose 300 Elo points from 2,045 to 2,333. In 2012 she was the youngest player in history after Hou Yifán to win the GM title. In 2013, at the age of 15, she won the U-20 Women’s World Championship. In 2019 by winning the candidates’ tournament in Kazan, with 9 ½ points out of 14 possible (in second place was the strong Ukrainian GM Anna Muzychuk with 8 points ) won a prize of 50,000 euros. In the LXXI Women’s Open Championship competition, Maria Guseva, from Moscow, won with 8 ½ out of 9 possible. With 6 ½ they were followed by Anastasia Bodnaurk, Saint Petersburg, Dari Voit, Moscow and Evgenija Ovod, Leningrad.

White: GM Aleksandra Goryachkina, 2,596. Black: GM Alexey Sarana, 2,640. Classic NimzoIndia Defense 4. Qc2, E32. R-9, Superior League and LXXIV C. National Open of Russia, Cheboksari, 07-05-2021.

1.d4 Nf6 2.c4 e6 3.Nc3 Bb4 4.Qc2 0–0 5.e4 d5 6.e5 Ne4 7.Bd3 c5! 8.Nf3 cxd4 9.Nxd4 Nd7 10.Bf4 Ndc5 11.0–0 Bxc3 12.bxc3 Nxd3 13.Qxd3 b6 14.cxd5 Qxd5 15.Rfd1 Bb7! 16.f3 !? Nc5 17.Qe3 Qc4 18.Rab1 Rd8 19.h4 Rd7 20.h5 h6 21.Rb4 Qxa2 22.Rd2 Qa3 Goryachkina has created an image of mate that his opponent does not see. 23.Bxh6 gxh6 24.Qxh6 Qc1 +? He called with Qxc3 or Bd5 25.Kh2 + – f5 26.Nxe6 Nxe6 27.Qxe6 + 27 … Rdf7 28.Rd7 Qg5 29.Rxb7! Qxh5 +? 30.Kg1 Kg7 31.Qf6 + Kg8 32.Rxf7 Qxf7 33.Qd6 Re8. 34.Rd4 34 … f4? 35.Qh6 Rxe5 36.Rxf4 Re1 + 37.Kf2 1–0.

Kasparov plays in Croatia. Former world champion Garry Kasparov will play in the Croatian Blitz and Rapid Chess Grand Chess Tour which starts today in Zagreb. The thirteenth monarch (2,783) will enter the blitz competition and play for Croatia. In rapid chess they will compete: Vachier Lagrave 2,831 the Elo corresponds to rapid chess), Ian Nepomniachtchi 2,791, Alexander Grischuk 2,784; Anton Korobov, Ukraine, 2,781; Jan Krzysztof Duda 2,724; Mamedyariov, Azerbaijan, 2,762; Viswanathan Anand 2,751; Anis Giri 2,731; Jorden Van Foreest 2,543; Ivan Saric, Croatia, 2,650.

