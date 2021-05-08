“Gorrón”, they exhibit Hoy’s driver for eating and not paying | Instagram

“Gorrón”, this is how social networks have called a driver of the Hoy Program, who supposedly would frequently go to eat at a restaurant and then leave without paying. It was the irreverent journalist Alex Kaffie who would expose the famous.

Kaffie shared that the famous driver frequently visits La Esquina del Chilaquil and eats 4 Milanese cakes, but there is nothing extraordinary about that, until he indicated that he leaves the place without paying.

Social networks called the famous character “gorrón”; However, they are trying to deduce who it is because Alex Kaffie decided not to reveal the name of the famous and limited himself to saying that he was a partner of Galilea Montijo Andrea Legarreta in the Today Program.

By eating four cakes, Internet users quickly began to launch names and ask Kaffie to reveal the name of this abusive character; in social networks they assure that the “gorrón” would be Paul Stanley, based solely on the fact that Paco Stanley’s son is “with a good tooth.”

What is quite surprising is that currently the Program Today it’s going very well, its rating has grown considerably with the start of the dance contest The Stars Dance Today, so surely, drivers should also be in a good position and without the need to perform this type of action.

Speaking in particular of the beloved Paul Stanley, he is not only a driver, but he is also an actor in the series My Dear Inheritance and part of Members on the Air, so work and income are not lacking for this character.

Kaffie has unleashed the rumors, meanwhile he is silent and social networks continue to release names and try to guess who is the host of the Hoy program that leaves the famous business without paying every week.