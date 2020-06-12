An example of great performance and immediate adaptation with the Santos Laguna Warriors is the Uruguayan midfielder, Fernando Gorriarán, who recently unpacked from Hungarian soccer, immediately demonstrated his category with the Albiverde shirt, as if he had been playing in the League for many years MX.

The quality of the boots, coupled with a permanent delivery on the pitch, are characteristics of Gorriarán that have won over the lagoon fans, who have already adopted him as one of the most important players in the team. Through its “Guerreros a Fondo” segment, the Albiverde club exposed on its official social networks, something of the intimacy of “Nando”, with the aim that the lagoon fans could get to know this half-shield a little more closely than it has become a fundamental part of Guillermo Almada’s scheme.





DREAMED TO BE A FOOTBALL PLAYER

The 25-year-old born in Montevideo, Uruguay, remembered his beginnings in professional soccer and the desire he had when attending to see his favorite team, to later become one of his players: “I did dream of it, because I grew up with the ball and with my brother playing in the First Division, something that I think helped me a lot. When I was a baby, going out in my brother’s arms to play outside was a help to be what I am today, then I would go with my brothers to see River Plate, because it was the team from my neighborhood, they were things that led me to become a player, “he said.

Gorriarán admires players such as Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta, two cornerstones of a golden age of Barcelona and the Spanish team, who, in addition to the style of play, tried to imitate tranquility, something that helped him on the day of his debut, when I was only 19 years old: “the truth was that it was a very long day, because I remember that we played at night and we had to concentrate, so all day I was imagining the game I was going to play, doing everything Well, also a little stress, but I did enjoy it because it was a dream I had since I was a boy. “





ADVENTURE IN HUNGARY

Although his work on the court lies more in aspects of the recovery of the ball and the projection of his teammates, it is no stranger to Gorriarán to score goals, which shows by remembering well his first score as a professional: “yes, it was in Central Park Against Nacional It was a very beautiful moment because my whole family was there, they always went to see me at every game, and I dedicated it to them, more than anything because the dream of scoring a goal for an important team in Uruguay was fulfilled … everything the sacrifice my family made for me and for buying me a pair of shoes, “confessed” Nando “.

A long journey soon arrived for Gorriarán, when he signed for the Ferencváros club of the Turkish first division, where the Uruguayan shone as champion and the best player in the league, but the change in customs was “a resounding change, because he knew that I was going to be away from my friends and my family, not to share with them the day to day as I did in Uruguay, I thought it was going to be something complicated, but I found a great team, with Latinos who helped me a lot in adaptation was always available. My family always traveled. It was a decision I made at the time and it was extremely positive. “





IT FEELS LIKE HOME

The possibility of reaching Mexican soccer and specifically Santos Laguna, immediately excited the midfielder, who did not think twice about meeting compatriots: “I have felt very comfortable in Santos having Brian (Lozano), Octavio ( Rivero), Professor Guillermo Almada, who already knew him and his idea of ​​the game … Julio (Furch) received me very well from the first moment, he was always at my disposal, all of which helps me to be calmer, to not to be afraid of making mistakes because you know that your colleagues are supporting you, “he said.

“Nando” sent a message to the fans and expressed his confidence in the team, in addition to his fascination for the Santos Modelo Territory: “I really want to thank you, first of all, for your support for the team, for me too. It is a very faithful hobby, I have realized that since I am here, the people are very kind and trust us. Have no doubt that we will always leave everything on the court, because I am confident that we have the best squad in Mexico. When the Corona stadium is full I love to play like this, with all the people in favor. The fans are always supporting you and it is something very positive that the club has, “he concluded.

