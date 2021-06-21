in NBA

Gorkys Hernández homered for Venezuela against Mexico in the playoffs at the Tokyo Olympics (Video)

The Venezuelan player Gorkys Hernandez connected a home run for Venezuela in the exhibition game vs Mexico ahead of the playoffs that will take place in Puebla for a quota at Olympic Games on Tokyo 2021.

In the top of the sixth, the Venezuelan team won with a score of 1-0 and with a runner on base, outfielder Gorkys Hernández between left and center field to put the actions 3-0.

Although the hit of the Creole gave Venezuela an important advantage, they could not sustain it before the Aztec representation falling with a score of 4-3.

Venezuela played a very interesting role in the Baseball Pre-Olympic that took place in Florida where they were two steps away from going directly to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but they showed a very good level of play and in the repechage they go with everything to get the quota .

José Alguacil will surely take all the positive and negative aspects of today’s meeting, where he must take the corresponding corrections, in order to meet the goal set by the Venezuelan team.

Ons Jabeur, a true pioneer of Arab tennis

Welcome summer: the DGT reveals where the radars will be with which it will monitor you