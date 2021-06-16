Göring denounces that Congress took 10 days to send questions to Serranía

MEXICO CITY

In the midst of questions from civil society about the causes of the accident on Metro Line 12, the local PAN deputy, Federico Döring, denounced on his Twitter account that the Congress of Mexico City took 10 days to send to Florencia Serranía, general director of the metro, the parliamentary questions that the plenary session approved since May 25, since the document was sent to the Metro Collective Transport System, until June 4.

“The president of the Board of Directors -the PAN member Patricia Baeza- delivered the document signed and ready to be delivered to the city government, the same day May 25 -which was approved by the plenary session-, what I can no longer affirm is Who took 10 days in a cynical and insensitive way to deliver it to the subway? ” said Döring in an interview with Excelsior.

And on his Twitter account he shared the letter dated May 25, Baeza’s signature can be seen and there is the stamp of receipt from the Metro, dated June 4.

It should be remembered that Serranía has 30 days to answer the parliamentary questions, from the moment it receives the letter, days that start counting from June 4, and the legislature will have 30 more days to analyze if the answers are complete. or it is necessary to call the owner of the metro to appear.

Some of the most important questions that the legislators sent to Serranía, have to do with the maintenance of line 12 of the Metro.

The PRD bench asked him “What were the specific maintenance that was done to the civil works infrastructure in the elevated section of Metro line 12? What were the latest findings, results, minutes, agreements, reports and, where appropriate, recommendations for said maintenance and, where appropriate, certifications? And how were these findings addressed? ”.

Another question from the same bench was “How did C. Florencia Serranía Soto attend to its functions and attributions as general director of the SCT Metro, at the same time as the functions and attributions of the General Subdirectorate of Maintenance?” and they requested documentary evidence in this regard.

While the PAN bench questioned Serranía if “Did you notice irregularities in the documents or resources received -from the previous administration-, within 40 days after the delivery-receipt date, from the body that directs, and what has been made known to the Internal Control Body? In particular, regarding the physical condition and maintenance of the facilities of each of the Metro lines ”.

The PAN members also sent Serranía a question about hiring the specialized company TSO-NGE México SA, which was paid the amount of twenty-five million, thirty-one thousand seven hundred pesos for maintenance of Line 12 roads for the period from October 24, 2020 to December 31, 2020.

In this regard, they asked him if “Are there any company reports that contain clear and precise techniques and the standards applied by said company?” In the maintenance of the lines of line 12.

And the Morena bench questioned Serranía about “What is the impact of the decrease in the budget for the metro, in relation to the possibility of maintaining this transport system? Until today, have structural damages been detected that represent some imminent risk for the users of the Metro, as well as for the rest of the citizens who live and travel this capital city? ”, This last question refers to all the Metro lines.

As well as “What consequences and sanctions will those individuals or legal entities who have committed acts of corruption face, both in construction and in maintaining the reference line?”

* bb