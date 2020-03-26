Gorillaz will maintain its Song Machine series despite the coronavirus | Instagram

Murdoc Niccals, the leader of Gorillaz, reported, through a statement released on social networks, that the band’s web series, Song Machine, will continue to be broadcast despite the coronavirus.

Song Machine is a series composed of music videos and recordings, which is broadcast through the official channel of Youtube of the group since this year.

In his writing, Niccals also called on his followers to stay united, positive, and safe for the duration of the global pandemic. Covid-19.

It may interest you: Video Noelia shows off her rear while doing the supermarket

“These are serious times. And I don’t just mean running out of toilet paper (I personally use a bidet), or having to do yoga with your mother. In the next few days and weeks we will face many challenges,” he wrote.

“But although large extensions of The humanity stop before this formidable enemy, we will not stop or fail. We will fight on our sofas. We will fight in the backyard. We will fight watching all seven seasons of Gilmore Girls. We will fight playing Monopoly“

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

He asked not to stop the fight against the virus although many become bored of being locked up at home by the quarantine.

It is necessary to stay at home in these times for which the series “Song Machine” It will be a good excuse to stay safe and spend this pandemic a little more enjoyable, thus achieving fewer infections.

In the first episode, Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett as they performed arrangements and tests with different instruments.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The important thing about the series is that the characters of the band also appear in it Murdoc Niccals, 2-D, Noodle, and Russel Hoobs.

The Gorillaz group is a British group was created in 1998 by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, which consist of a virtual alternative rock band made up of four fictional cartoon characters.

The virtual band representing the project was created by Jamie Hewlett in Essex, England.

Read also: Harry Styles postpones his European tour until 2021 due to coronavirus

.