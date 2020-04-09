Without a doubt, music is one of the perfect escapes for all the news we read every day. Some bands and artists have decided to launch one or another song to brighten their fans’ day – and the vast majority are succeeding – But without a doubt, those who made us smile from ear to ear were our beloved virtual band, Gorillaz, because with the situation we are going through we think that they had already forgotten to release new music, but fortunately it was not.

As part of the third episode of their Song Machine, 2-D, Noodle, Murdoc and Russell have decided to release a new track called “Aries”, which has the special participation of two collaborators that undoubtedly leaves us with a square eye. Its about legendary bassist from Joy Division and New Order, Peter Hook, Y British pop sensation of the moment, Georgia. Unlike “Momentary Bliss” and “Desolé”, songs that moved through different genres such as rap or African sounds mixed with other elements, Here Gorillaz returned to that smooth and mesmerizing electronic sound that we love so much.

In “Aries” we can feel a very similar vibe to that presented on their latest studio album, The Now Now, where synthesizers are the main protagonistsHowever, we must mention that from the beginning we can identify the contribution of Peter Hook, with that bass full of chorus that characterizes it so much, while Georgia is very discreet putting all the beat in the drums while Damon Albarn’s voice sounds in all its glory. An ideal song to let yourself be carried away by the sounds that are in it.

As if this were not enough too They accompanied the premiere of this song with a very interesting video clip directed by the band’s own co-creator, Jamie Hewlett.. In it we see the members taking a surreal walk through the streets of what seems to be London on a motorcycle, in a golf cart and even a modern version of the Jeep that probably appeared in the “19-200” video.

Although as is a custom, around them a lot of things happen and where apparently Murdoc wants to take revenge on 2-D for what happened in the visual of “Desolé”, so we no longer know what will happen between these two. Let’s go, there’s even a cameo from the fighter Thousand Masks in the video (we challenge you to find it) but without a doubt one of the most important things is the message that 2-D gives at the end of the video, as it tells fans that he hopes they are well and that they will stay home until the quarantine ends.

But we better not tell you more, stop what you are doing and Listen to “Aries”, Gorillaz’s new collaboration with the legendary Peter Hook and the very talented Georgia: