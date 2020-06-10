In late January 2020 (it seems forever) Gorillaz announced the first season of a miniseries titled Song Machine. where in each installment or episode, they would be releasing a new song along with their respective music video. Actually, Song Machine It is an album that is completed as the releases, and we assume that in the end, they will make up a story and a sequence (unless they come out with some genius that this is an anthological series).

Until this day, Tuesday, June 9, we would already have four songs and videos, because today, Gorillaz released a new episode entitled “Friday the 13th” in collaboration with Octavian Essie, a Franco-British rapper who has been acclaimed for not belonging to any specific genre when performing his tracks in a mix of grimes, rap, dancehall, drill and even house. Octavian emerged in 2016.

The song “Friday the 13th” is the fourth installment of the Song Machine, and comes after “Aries” with Peter Hook and Georgia (April 9), “Desolé” with Fatoumata Diwara (February 27) and “Momentary Bliss” with Slowthai and Slaves (January 30).

After “Aries,” Gorillaz paid tribute to Tony Allen with the release of “How Far?” alongside Skepta and in collaboration with the late drummer known for being the creator of Afrobeat and who were part with Damon Albarn of the supergroup The Good, The Bad and The Queen with Paul Simonon of The Clash and Simon Tong of The Verve.

Tony Allen, Legendary Afrobeat Drummer, Dies at 80

In the video for “Friday the 13th” we see images of a psychedelic road trip, mixed with some of the other Gorillaz members –Which seem to come out of a horror movie and with one or the other blow–, while Octavian Essie takes the lines he wrote for the song.

The song has a fairly calm base with just a few synths and laid-back guitars, about the the rapper throws up precise and unpretentious rhymes, almost at the end the sweet 2-D voice is heard, exchanging some phrases with the Franco-British artist.

Here we leave you the video for “Friday the 13th”, the fourth episode of Song Machine from Gorillaz:

