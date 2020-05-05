Just two days after the death of Tony Allen, the legendary African drummer and creator of Afrobeat, the tributes by musicians do not stop appearing. The most recent of them, and without a doubt the most special, is the one Gorillaz has yielded him by releasing the song “How Far?”, where the famous virtual band collaborated with Allen and the British rapper Skepta.

The nearly three-minute-long song was released through official Gorillaz channels. According to a press release cited by NME, “How Far?” was recorded in London before the coronavirus quarantine was triggered, and it was one of the last collaborations that Tony Allen made before leaving.

“This song is immediately shared as a tribute to the spirit of a great man, Tony Allen”Gorillaz mentions in the writing that ends with the phrase “I want to take care of young people, they have messages and I want to put them in my rhythm”, said by the drummer who died at the age of 80.

You can listen to the song below:

Although this new song appears within the list of Song Machine –the miniseries through which Gorillaz has been giving us great collaborations with musicians like Slaves, Peter Hook, Georgia, among others–, everything seems to indicate that This is not the fourth episode in the series and was only released to honor the memory of Tony Allen., one of Damon Albarn’s close friends.

That said, the collaboration in question does not surprise us at all, since since 2006 Tony and Damon have worked together on various projects such as The Good, The Bad and The Queen –where the drummer recorded two studio albums with the band led by Albarn–, and also as a member of the supergroup Rocket Juice & The Moon, where Albarn and Allen joined forces with Flea, the bassist of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Tony Allen sometimes played with the Africa Express collective, also created by Damon Albarn, who surely couldn’t find a better way to honor his friend than by sharing the last job they did together before Tony Allen left this world.