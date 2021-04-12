Gorillas adopt orphaned calves in the wild

A common behavior in gorillas

According to various recent research, this behavior is very common in mountain gorillas. A study carried out by the Karisoke Research Center of the Gorilla Fund, in Rwanda, concludes that when young gorillas lose their mothers, and sometimes also their fathers, they do not run a greater risk of dying because the rest of the group protects them.

Most chimpanzees, monkeys, and baboons that still depend on their parents for support they usually die if they lose their mother prematurely. This is because the mothers feed it, clean it, and protect it from predators. In contrast, mountain gorillas appear not to suffer as much, as the group has evolved to protect the young from predators and the dangers of the jungle in the event they lose their mothers.