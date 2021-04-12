Goretzka travels with Bayern to Paris despite his muscle injury

04/12/2021 at 4:17 PM CEST

EFE

German midfielder Leon Goretzka has traveled with Bayern to Paris for the return leg against PSG despite the fact that it had been assumed that he would miss out due to a muscle injury and the coach, Hansi flick, does not rule out that he can play.

So much Goretzka like french Lucas Hernandez, who was low on Saturday against Union Berlin, returned to coach today with the group and will be in the squad tomorrow.

“With respect to Luke I start from the assumption that he will be able to play. Lion it also made a good impression. The two will be in the call, “he said Flick.

Also Kingsley Coman, who was replaced against Union by a blow to the calf, is recovered.

Regarding the match, Flick He was aware that after the 2-3 defeat in the first leg he has a difficult task ahead of him.

“We know that we will have to score at least two goals. It is a difficult task but for games like this one plays football,” he said.

“We want to get a little surprise in Paris tomorrow,” he added.

The key, according to Flick, is to recover the effectiveness after the many occasions that did not materialize in the first leg.