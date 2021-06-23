Goretzka rescues Germany

06/23/2021

On at 23:38 CEST

Isaac fandos

There was no miracle. The Magyar selection of avenge the heroes of 54, the best Hungarian team in history, which fell into the final of the World Cup in Switzerland before the Germans, in what is known as’Miracle of bern‘. But once again the cliché won: “football is a sport in which eleven against eleven play and the Germans always win& rdquor ;.

ALE

HUN

Germany

Neuer; Kimmich, Ginter (Volland, 82 ‘), Hummels, Rudiger, Gosens (Musiala, 82’); Gündogan (Goretzka, 58 ‘), Kroos; Havertz (Müller, 68 ‘), Gnabry (Werner, 67’), Sané.

Hungary

Gulacsi; Nego, Botka, Orban, Szalai, Fiola (Nikolics, 88 ‘); Kleinheisler (Lovrencsis, 89 ‘), Nagy, Schäfer; Szalai (Varga, 82 ‘), Sallai (Schon, 75’).

Goals

0-1 M.11 Szalai. 1-1 M.66 Havertz. 1-2 M.68 Schafer. 2-2 M. 84 Goretzka

Referee

Sergei Karasev (Russia). TA: Gündogan (29 ‘), Sané (61’) / Botka (28 ‘), Szalai (64’), Fiola (66 ‘).

Stadium

Allianz Arena. 13,000 ESP.

Germany started better, dominating and arriving with danger from the sides, but the first clear opportunity of the meeting was materialized by Hungary. Service to the area with music by Sallai for Szalai to finish off with the head and beat Neuer. The Hungarian striker won the game over his markers, Ginter and Hummels, and finished off with an old-fashioned forward: throwing himself in plank and beating the German goalkeeper with a chopped finish.

He reacted quickly to both Germany, who soon after was able to tie through Hummels, but the central shot was found with the post. In the continuation, Ginter put Gulacsi to the test, but the Leipzig goalkeeper reacted confidently.

Slowly, the thrust of Germany was diluted, while the Numantine defense of Hungary grew by the minute. Those of Löw became too horizontal, circulating in a permanent ‘U’ in which Gosens on the left, and Ginter and Kimmich on the right, were unable to go deep.

German relief

The second half started the same as the first half ended, with Germany dominating but without creating chances. This time yes, in the first they saw goal. Gulacsi false start, ball off the hook by Hummels and Havertz rivet over the line. What no one could expect is that on the same kickoff, Hungary would score again. Schafer took advantage of a long ball to beat Neuer with his head.

Hungary suffered with pride and it seemed more and more likely to work the ‘Miracle of Munich’ but Goretzka woke the Hungarians from sleep. The changes went well for Löw: the very young Musiala originated the action of the goal, and Goretzka finished it with a whiplash that Gulacsi did not manage to deflect. Germany could breathe with it pass to eighth achieved.