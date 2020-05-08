Gordophobia is a neologism created to indicate the prejudice of people who judge overweight and obesity as a factor that deserves their contempt. The Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (SBCBM) argues that the stigma against this population must be combated with information.

“Scientific evidence shows that weight gain occurs not only due to lack of discipline or personal responsibility, but also due to biological, metabolic and genetic effects”, explains SBCBM vice president, Dr. Fábio Viegas. “Obesity is a chronic and incurable disease and this population deserves respect and acceptance. Stigma and discrimination by weight cannot be tolerated in modern societies”, says the expert.

In Brazil, one in five people is overweight or obese according to data from the Ministry of Health. The projection of the World Health Organization (WHO) is that around 2.3 billion people are overweight, with 700 million obese, until 2025.

The president of SBCBM, Marcos Leão Vilas Bôas, recalls that the Society operates in campaigns aimed at the stigma of obesity and aimed at informing the population about measures to welcome families and patients with obesity

EFFECTS OF SOCIAL STIGMA

In addition to diseases associated with obesity, such as diabetes and hypertension, these people face severe social stigma. A scientific journal published this year by Nature Medicine, signed by more than 100 institutions worldwide, including SBCBM, found that prejudice against obesity compromises health, hinders the access of overweight people to the job market and to appropriate treatments, affects their social relationships and mental health.

Data from this review show that among obese adults, about 19% to 42% suffer from discrimination. The rate is higher mainly among women and those in which the Body Mass Index (BMI) are higher.

Among children, the effects of social stigma are also worrying. Studies show that overweight or obese children and adolescents who are victims of bullying are significantly more likely to suffer from anxiety, low self-esteem, stress, isolation, binge eating and depression compared to thin adolescents.

According to psychologist Michele Pereira, coordinator of the Mental Health Center of SBCBM, fatophobia reinforces prejudices and suffering of those who do not meet the aesthetic standard

“The physical aspect does not interfere with the other capacities. There is no direct connection about the disease, obesity and cognitive abilities. Emotional suffering and marginalization due to obesity, yes, can lead to prejudice in other areas of life. We need to find ways to combat all forms of discrimination “, explains the expert.

For the psychiatrist Hélio Tonelli, who is also part of the SBCBM Mental Health Center, society has not yet paid attention to the fact that gordophobia can even be compared to crimes related to prejudices by race, sexuality and gender and origin, which is equivalent to moral harassment. .

“A large part of the people who attend say that in childhood, or even in adulthood, they suffered some kind of social restriction due to fat loss and this has effects on behaviors and even on mental health. There is evidence that the prejudice and stigma that obese people suffer on a daily basis end up causing emotional problems that stimulate dysfunctional eating behaviors such as emotional eating and addition to food, which perpetuates the obesity cycle “, reinforces Tonelli.

SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE x COMMON SENSE

Although the idea of ​​overeating combined with a lack of physical activity may seem to be the main cause of obesity, evidence shows that there is a more tenuous line about the disease.

A Canadian study used accelerometers to measure physical activity in children and adolescents aged 6 to 19 between 2007 and 2009. The survey found that girls with obesity took more steps daily than those in the ideal weight range. Similar findings have also been seen in adults.

Scientific evidence also indicates other causes for obesity, including genetics, epigenetic factors, food-borne factors, sleep deprivation, circadian dysrhythmia, psychological stress, endocrine disruptors, medications and intrauterine and intergenerational effects, among others.

BARIATRIC SURGERY IS A TREATMENT OPTION

Bariatric surgery is a treatment option for patients who have failed to control the disease with conventional medical treatment alone. The time of diagnosed disease is considered and the Body Mass Index (BMI) between 35 kg / m² and 39.9 kg / m², with comorbidities, or patients with a BMI equal to or greater than 40 kg / m², with or without comorbidities, as requirements for indicating the procedure.

In addition to weight loss, surgery brings benefits such as the remission of diseases associated with obesity, including type 2 diabetes and hypertension, decreased risk of mortality, increased longevity and improved quality of life.

