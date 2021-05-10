Gordon Ryan to face Shinya Aoki in grappling rules in his One Championship debut

Gordon Ryan’s debut in One Championship is already defined. The American will face Shinya aoki in grappling rules on August 27th.

The announcement was made by the organization on Monday morning.

Ryan, is a black belt of the modality under the tutelage of John danaher and train with Garry tonon on Danaher Death Squad on Manhattan, New York. As well as a three-time world champion of ADCC, the most important grappling event worldwide.

The 25-year-old grappler, nicknamed as “The King”, has a record of 143-9-3 in Grappling. In its passage through the modality, Ryan faced big names like Mickey Gall, Keenan Cornelius, Rocha, Dillon Danis, Roberto Abreu, Romulo Barral, Ralek Gracie, Josh Barnett, Victor Ribeiro, Tonon, Marcus Almeida, Rousimar Palhares, Aleksei Oleinik, Bo Nickal, Gabriel Gonzaga, Craig jones among others.

Undefeated after his defeat against Vinny Magalhaes in 2018, Ryan he’s on a 45 win streak.

Aoki, is known for its passage in the MMA, as well as his strong grappling, with 30 wins going to completion. Undoubtedly an interesting rival for his debut in the Asian organization.

The August 27 event will be held in a location to be defined.