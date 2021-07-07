Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen restaurant offers dishes between $ 65 and $ 90



The restaurant “Hell’s Kitchen” is owned by Gordon Ramsay and is located in Caesar’s Palace.

You’ve probably seen the TV show “Hell’s Kitchen,” which is an Emmy-nominated cook-off competition series that airs on Fox.

The show is hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, and here contestants from different parts of the US compete on two teams so that, through playoffs, a person gets a job as a chef in a restaurant in Ramsay.

Before the American version appeared, Ramsay created and appeared on the British show, also called “Hell’s Kitchen.”

If you have seen it, you will have noticed that there are real people eating the dishes that the participants prepare and you could be one of these customers at the Ramsay branch in Las Vegas. It should be noted that this is the first “Hell’s Kitchen” restaurant owned by the celebrity chef and located at Caesar’s Palace.

The cost of dining at Hell’s Kitchen varies depending on what you order. In general, the menu is inexpensive, with prices ranging from $ 65 to $ 90 for a three-course meal.. However, the price goes up if you include wine, as it could reach $ 124.95 for lunch and $ 148.95 for dinner.

The main menu includes a variety of things that you can choose according to your taste.

To give you an idea, the price range of the main dishes ranges from $ 32.95 to $ 63.95, with the Jidori Chicken Scallopini being the least expensive and the Beef Wellington the most expensive. Plus, the sides cost about $ 13.95 each.

If you want to enjoy some cocktails, these are priced between $ 16 and $ 19 each.. Beer is also available for $ 10 or $ 12, but if you buy it in a can or bottle, it may cost less.

On the other hand, a glass of wine can cost you between $ 15 and $ 50. For those interested in non-alcoholic beverages, there are options for roughly $ 10, with mocktails priced around $ 9.

