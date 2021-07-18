Goran Ivanisevic: “Without that WC at Wimbledon I wouldn’t be here”

Newport last night enjoyed an unforgettable day with the new members of the Tennis Hall of Fame, a select group of professionals who crossed that barrier within their sport to become a legend. If a few minutes ago we shared the speech of Conchita Martinez, sixth Spanish in history to achieve this milestone, it is fair that you also know what the words of Goran ivanisevic, another of the great protagonists. The Croatian, who always makes us smile, threw irony and people skills to celebrate this important day in his career.

“The first one I want to thank is John mcenroe, my idol since I was a child. Thank you for your words, although I don’t think I’m that crazy, but I’m sure I’m very close. I love your tennis, you are the reason why I started practicing this sport, I really enjoyed watching each of your matches.

Forty years ago I started this adventure when I was born in a small neighborhood in Croatia. Forty years later I am here in Newport. I have gone through many emotions throughout my career, many ups and downs, good times and bad times, but I would like to remember each of my coaches, they were the ones who caused me to be here today. Especially for one of them, Bob Brett, who is no longer with us but is surely watching me from up there.

I have had the honor of representing two countries as a Davis Cup player, first it was Yugoslavia and then it was Croatia. I want to remember the people who helped me a lot in that first stage, in addition to all the coaches and players with whom I shared a dressing room in the second stage, all of them did their part and are responsible for our championship in 2005. To all the teammates from the ATP dressing room, with whom I have been sharing a moment for a lifetime, they made me a player. Thanks to them I am here ”.

A special nod to his followers

“For my fans, although I know that it is not easy to be a fan of Goran Ivanisevic. I know it was all frustrating, sad, probably a lot of people got divorced because of me, but I want to think that a lot of people had fun watching my games. Maximum respect also for colleagues in the press, we spent many conferences together, we always have respect for each other, but I would like to mention those who have followed me since I was 10 years old, those who were always with me along the way.

Above all these people, there are the most important: my parents. Thank you for always being there, for giving me all your love and trust so that I could be successful in life. I will never have the necessary words nor will I be able to thank you as much as you deserve, I will never be able to reward everything you did for me. If I started from scratch again, I would always choose you first on this long journey, I love you very much and thank you for everything. My three children, my wife, they are everything now, of course I wouldn’t be here without them ”.

Wimbledon, the highlight of his career

“I don’t want to forget about Wimbledon and its organization, I will always be grateful to you for that WC. I don’t know if I had done a good job, if I deserved it or not, but If you do not give me that invitation, I can assure you that today I would not be here with you. Honestly, I think it was the right decision. Finally, I want to thank my city, Split, and my country, Croatia. A place full of good people and great athletes, all the difficulties that I experienced there are what have made me become the man I am now. All I can say after all is that I am proud of who I am, so this is like a dream come true. “