The former Croatian tennis player and current Novak Djokovic coach, Goran Ivanisevic, He gave an interview to Sport Klub, where he remembers some anecdotes from his time as a professional player and what defeats they marked him, highlighting the 1992 Wimbledon final against André Agassi and the 1996 US Open semifinals against Pete Sampras. In addition, he confesses to being eager to know when tennis will return after many months stopped due to the coronavirus.

-The Croatian remembers with great affection the most special triumphs in his time as a professional tennis player:

“Obviously my title at Wimbledon is the most special of all, but there are many others that are also. My first victory also meant a lot to me. I still remember that victory in the final of Stuttgart against Pérez Roldan in five sets. That same year I played the semifinals at Wimbledon and knew that sooner or later I was going to have my chance to win this tournament, I will also not forget the victory against Boris Becker in the first round of Roland Garros or winning the Team World Cup in Dusseldorf with Yugoslavia. I will always remember those moments with great affection. “

-Before winning Wimbledon in 2001, he lost three finals: one to Agassi and two to Sampras

“In this period of confinement I have been watching some games on television. In 1992 I played a bad game against Agassi. He was the favorite to win but Agassi played at an incredible level of tennis and in the most important points he was much better. Two years later I had no chance to win against Sampras, as Pete was the great favorite and he proved it on the track. In 1998 I also had him close and it was a disaster the way I lost. If I had to regret any final it would be for the of Wimbledon 1992. Another defeat that I will never forget will be the semi-finals of the US Open in 1996 against Sampras. It seems that the good Pete made things very difficult for me on the track “(laughs).

-It coincided in a time of great stars like Becker, Agassi, Sampras, Edberg, …

“The tennis of that time was totally different from now. Before, only Becker traveled with the entire entire team (physio, doctor and coach). Of all those mentioned, Agassi was a very good guy and totally different from the others. He retired and didn’t say much and Edberg was also in his world. There was a lot of respect in the locker room and we all had a very good relationship, something totally different from now that the players are doing their thing and there are hardly any excellent relationships on the circuit. than in the past, there were more crazy characters than now. Social networks have changed a lot of people. I don’t know what would have happened to the tennis players of my time if we had had “.

-Tennis stopped due to the coronavirus:

“Right now the situation is stopped and we don’t know anything about anything. We have no idea when tennis will return, how long it will last, what tournaments will be played or if the male and female tours will be merged. We have been resting for a couple of months and everyone they are eager to be able to play again. If someone had told me three months ago that everyone would stop because of a virus they would have told him he was crazy. We are at a unique opportunity to see tennis in a different way when it all comes back back to normal, “Ivanisevic concluded.

