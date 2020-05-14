We don’t know if Nick Kyrgios one day he will win a Grand Slam title. It doesn’t seem easy for that to happen, but since talent has it from birth, the question will continue to be discussed while it is still active. The gifts are wasted but do not disappear. Until the head, the physique and the commitment change, the matter does not look good but we have a few similar examples. Without going into measuring the degree of bad temper between each other, the Croatian Goran Ivaniseivc He had considerable early and certain ‘demons’ that accompanied him, until he managed to dominate them and raise Wimbledon in 2001.

The Novak Djokovic coach recently spoke on the YouTube channel of the Australian Open, where he recalled his mental transformation in those years and how he hopes that, one day, Canberra’s will experience it.

– This is how Goran narrates what his character was like.

“I was able to separate those two sides, the good Goran and the bad Goran, and there they helped each other for the first time. They were generally against each other and caused many stupid defeats. I lost many games, especially against great players like Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, tight matches, but they always waited for him to make some stupid mistakes. But in those two weeks, good Goran and bad Goran were friends, enemies but friends, and they helped each other a lot. “

– Goran would be sorry if Nick didn’t redirect his.

“He has some problems deep down, he is his worst enemy and I know how he feels. But there is no point doubting his talent because he is one of the best there is. He can win big tournaments. He can beat anyone any day. He He has, for me, the best serve in the world, he can do anything with the ball. I think he is improving and he will honestly regret it someday if he cannot change. If he did not win a Grand Slam it would be a shame for tennis. I hope he can change and do it, because deep down he’s a good guy and tennis needs Nick Kyrgios and Nick Kyrgios needs tennis. But I hope he can do it and I think he could definitely win a Grand Slam in the future. “

