Goran Ivanisevic and his experience in the Olympic Games

It has always been said that the world of tennis, especially the players, has not been given the recognition and prestige that some people deserve. Olympic Games. Not even the presence of the Big4 in recent decades has closed the debate, what is irrefutable is that they are an incomparable experience. The ITF has got down to work looking for the confessions of some of its protagonists, such as that of a Goran ivanisevic that he will never forget what he experienced in Barcelona in 1992. Being just a 20-year-old boy, the Balkan achieved one of the most important milestones of his career in Barcelona.

“For me, at that time, the Olympic Games were already something very important, it was the first time that Croatia had representation as a country in such an event. I was carrying the flag of my country, a country that was having a very bad time because of the war, so it was very important to be there and fight to bring a medal. I finally won two: the bronze in singles and the bronze in doubles ”, recalls in the article the current coach of Novak Djokovic.

Regarding the tournament, even though the conditions were not the best for his tennis, Goran can only have good words. “I remember those tracks as the slowest clay court in history. It was very hot, but I still managed to hang two medals. They were good times, he was very proud. When you go up on that stage and get your medal, it doesn’t really matter what color it is. Of course it would have been great to win the gold, but it was a moment of maximum pride ”, he reveals about that individual bronze and that bronze in doubles (together with Goran Prpic) that he conquered.

“There was no match for third and fourth place, so it was nice to be on the podium to lift that medal, a different feeling,” says the 50-year-old former player. “For tennis players, the most important thing is always the Grand Slams, but the Olympic Games are also special, they are understood more as an experience or an emotion. For me it was one of the proudest moments in my entire sports career. Returning home, I remember that I landed at 01:00 in the morning and there was no one waiting, we were in wartime, it was a bad time in Croatia. Those two medals are in a privileged place in my house, they will be for my son when he is older ”, he adds with emotion.

An unrepeatable experience

But if there is something special about the Olympic Games. it is the daily coexistence with the rest of the athletes, totally contrary to what is usually seen in the common circuit. “I always stayed in the Olympic Village, that was the best part, the moment of meeting other athletes, seeing them in the queue to collect food was already special. Staying in a hotel during an Olympic Games would be to normalize the situation, as if it were just another tournament, it would not be so much fun. No matter how far the Villa is, it is a vital experience to make the most of the Olympics. Something always happens there, it’s super entertaining, I got to meet a lot of interesting people, so I recommend all athletes to do it ”, says the tennis player from Split.

The other great curiosity of the Games is that the forecasts are not always fulfilled. If not, let them tell his pupil, Novak Djokovic. “The champions of the Olympic Games don’t always have to be the best players, sometimes there are some unexpected winners, so everything becomes a little more difficult to predict. The atmosphere is different when you play for your country, the normal thing is that people go with the favorites but it is not always true. Federer still lacks the Olympic Gold, he has already won everything that could be won, if one day he can, he can retire in peace ”, Ivanisevic hesitates with his sense of humor.