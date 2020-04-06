Despite the fact that there is no official definition yet, a very likely option is that the season is declared over and many players who do not yet know have played their last minutes with their franchises before going to the free agency market. One of them may be Goran Dragic, who at 33 ends his contract at the end of the campaign, but still does not want to think about it.

The Slovenian point guard spoke to the Miami Herald and stated that “To be honest, if I’m honest, I’m not even thinking about free agency.” Despite the fact that his five-year, 85-million contract with the Miami HeatDragic stated that “right now I have a lot of trouble thinking about it. My uncle is stranded here in the United States and I am trying to return him to his country “in addition to adding that” it is a crazy situation for me and my family. I just want this to be over and hopefully when the virus is gone I can think about my future, free agency and all that. ”

