GoPro Quik becomes a video editor for any camera on iOS and Android | Technology

If you are one of those who wants to edit a video on your mobile, add music, transitions and cut out just the parts you want, there are quite a few options and GoPro joins them with Quik. Now more versatile and in freemium mode for basic functions and with paid extras.

The application that the GoPro cameras used to edit images was very complete and you could certainly achieve outstanding results. However we depended on the material of the sports cameras par excellence.

Now the company has evolved its application and launched Quik. With this application you intend centralize the video editing experience from any multimedia content on your mobile both photos and videos with local origin or imported from even DSLR or mirrorless cameras.

Among the novelties of this application, we have the Mural function that we can use as a gallery locally. From there we can access editing options for both photos and videos.

GoPro Quik – Photo & Video Editor

App type: Video applications

Update date: March 22, 2021

Size: Varies by device.

Price: Free

Download it at: Google Play | Apple Store

The application is available for both iOS and Android in a freemium modelIn other words, it is free in a trial version with basic functionalities and enough for a worthy assembly.

Adventure and action camera with a 12 megapixel sensor capable of recording 4K video, voice recognition for remote control and creative recording options.

Between the Quik functions we have:

Unlimited in-app import of your photos and videos Unlimited cloud backup (available throughout 2021) Automatic video creation from imported photos and videos Original GoPro music Video editing tools Video speed control tool (slow and fast motion) Exclusive GoPro filters Frame extraction, get photos from videos Easy to share on social networks

Quik has a payment method in which all the functionalities are released with an annual cost of 9.99 euros (on sale) or a payment of 1.99 euros per month.

In addition there is also an additional subscription if you have a GoPro being able to contract the GoPro subscription for 49.99 euros with which you also ensure the be able to change the GoPro camera up to 2 times a year without giving explanations and you also get the full version of Quik.

Those payments are made from the subscription services of the Apple and Google app stores and they self-renew. If you are not happy with these subscriptions, you can cancel them both from Google Play and from the Apple Store.