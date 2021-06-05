GoPro HERO9 is the action camera you deserve: record 5K video for € 354, its all-time low price | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

This vacation do not miss a single detail of what you do. Take advantage of this offer to buy the GoPro HERO9 Black at its lowest historical price and record everything you do on 5K video.

Surely you are already counting the days until you start enjoying your vacation. If you are hoping to live exciting adventures this summer, the best thing you can do is immortalize them and save them for posterity, allowing you to relive them at any time.

To be able to do this, a sports camera is the best option, and now you have the opportunity to get one of the most desired models at its historical minimum price. We talk about the GoPro HERO9 Black, which is on sale on Amazon for only 354.53 euros.

The usual price of this camera is 429.99 euros, so that you save nothing more and nothing less than 75.46 euros thanks to this promotion. It has never cost so little since it hit the market in September 2020, so it’s a great time to buy it cheaper.

Action camera that offers 5K video and 20 MP photos, a new video stabilization system, larger screens and greater autonomy than the previous model. It is resistant and submersible up to 10 meters.

For just over 350 euros it is one of the best action cameras you can buy. GoPro is the benchmark brand in the industry, and the HERO9 Black is the latest model, making us one of the most desired sports cameras.

As the brand itself explained during its launch, in relation to the HERO8 Black the new model has improvements in all sections. It is equipped with a new sensor that offers video at 5K and 30 fps, 4K at 60 fps, and 2.7K, 1440p and 1080p at 120 fps. In addition, it also captures photos at 20 Mpx.

If you want to buy a drone with a camera, this market has not stopped growing and it is becoming easier to find a model at your fingertips. We show you the best.

Another of the improved features of this GoPro HERO9 Black is the size of its screens, which has grown compared to the previous model. It features a 2.27-inch rear screen with touch zoom and a new 1.4-inch color front screen, with live preview and status modes.

The autonomy is also superior. Battery lasts 30% longer and provides better performance at low temperatures. In addition, it can be controlled by voice commands and its body is resistant and submersible up to 10 meters.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.