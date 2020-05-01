When we think of children’s books, many that exclude the horror genre generally come to mind. But as much as that is the case, the Goosebumps horror book series is one of the most successful in all of history. There was never a book in this series missing at home or in the school library. We are sure that we all once had one of these books in our hands.

Over the years, these books found a way to migrate to television and the big screen to expand their universe. Over there we have the 4 season TV series Goosebumps, and the two movies Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2. But now, according to Deadline, this franchise is preparing its return in a big way with a new series in live-action for television.

Scholastic Entertainment has just partnered with Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps movies, and Sony Pictures TV to relive the stories from R.L.’s best-selling books. Stine.

“Goosebumps has kept children and families on the edge of their seats for almost 30 years and we are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Neal H. Moritz to bring the enduring brand to life in a fresh new way for the current generation, ”said Iole Lucchese, President of Scholastic Entertainment.

“From the world-famous book series to a large-scale licensing show and even live-action movies starring Jack Black, Goosebumps is still very popular and we look forward to introducing new adventures to give fans even more Goosebumps.”, his statement ended.

This new series of Goosebumps is to be produced by Lucchese, along with Caitlin Friedman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Scholastic (the publisher of the books), Moritz, and Pavun Shetty, TV Head of Originals.

Goosebumps’ success is indisputable. It is one of the best-selling book series of all time, with more than 350 million printed books. The television series was incredibly successful in the 1990s, and his two movies starring Jack Black grossed over $ 250 million dollars.

