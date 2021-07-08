Goonies star revealed Richard Donner paid him college out of sheer generosity

After Richard Donner’s death, many people have remembered that he was a great human being. One of them was actor Jeff Cohen. The name may not ring a bell, but he played Lawrence “Chunk” Cohen in The Goonies – 68%.

The actor gave a lengthy statement to Variety (via Comic Book) in which he spoke about several of the late filmmaker’s virtues. Among them he mentioned that he would not be a successful Hollywood lawyer had it not been for Donner decided to pay her college tuition. Cohen He studied at Berkeley, a university that he could not have easily paid for without the help he received from the principal and his wife:

As a human being, Dick was very good to me. I am an entertainment attorney and I have a law firm here in Los Angeles. None of that would have happened to me if Dick Donner hadn’t helped me when I couldn’t do anything for him. For me, that is something unique in our business. Dick Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner, just because they were kind, paid my tuition when I went to Berkeley. The story is that when my acting career started to fade, I still loved show business and Dick let me be his production assistant. I worked for him at Warner Bros. When I was applying to get into college, I said, ‘Hey, Dick, could you write me a letter of recommendation for college? And he said, ‘sure, kid.’ He called everyone a child. If you were seven years old, he called you a boy. If you were 50, he called you a boy. He asked me to write some notes to give him an idea of ​​what to say. In the note I told him about my life and the problems I went through as a child — my father’s absence and other vicissitudes I had to deal with. He called me and told me that he wasn’t just going to write me a letter of recommendation for college, he told me that he and Lauren had read my letter and that they were going to pay me for college. I was dumbfounded. He is surprised. I had to sit for a while, because paying for college was going to be a problem for me. That changed my life. Not just financially, but because it was a demonstration that Dick and Lauren believed in me. They believed in me. They thought that I could do something with my life. That was Dick Donnner — he was kind, empathetic, and didn’t do things because he wanted something in return.

He is not the only one Richard Donner it changed his life. Kevin Feige today is the mastermind behind Marvel’s success, but after the filmmaker’s departure, he revealed that without him the MCU would not exist. Not only because of Superman’s influence, but because he was a mentor to the producer when his career was just beginning:

Richard Donner not only made me believe that a man could fly, he made me believe that comic book characters could be brought to life on the big screen with heart, humor, humanity and verisimilitude. Above all, he taught me that it can and should be done with respect, caring, and kindness to everyone in front of and behind the cameras. Dick and Lauren became mentors early in my career and were key supports in the birth of the MCU. I owe my career to the way they raised and taught a kid from New Jersey who didn’t know how to use a fax machine or make coffee very well. I always thought that Dick was immoral. I still think about it. My thoughts are with Lauren and the whole family.

