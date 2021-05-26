Google’s weather app changes completely with its new design

The Google weather application for Android phones has completely changed its design.

Google has completely changed the design of your mobile weather app. With its new update, the app introduces features of Google’s Material Theme design, thus changing its appearance for the first time in years.

The changes should now be visible to all Android users with the latest version of the Google app available on Google Play.

Everything that changes in the Google weather app

The novelties of the Google weather app are the classics that we usually find in applications that adopt the Material Theme lines: rounded corners in more interface elements, such as the search bar, and larger colorful graphics.

A striking novelty is the fact that the notification bar turns white, instead of adapting to the background color as in the previous version.

The way to show the weather and the forecast for the next hours or days remains the same: data from weather.com is used, and the organization of the data is exactly the same.

All the news are available with the version 12.2 of the Google app, available through the beta program of the app through Google Play.

