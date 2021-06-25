Google’s VPN takes its first steps on the iPhone

For a long time, Google’s VPN has provided a secure and private connection to Android phones. Now, Google Fi is coming to the iPhone. It is a solution that was introduced before Apple’s Private Relay, but is limited to residents of the United States.

According to ., Google’s VPN first arrived in November 2018 as an “enhanced network.” Back then it offered a secure connection and automatically switched to data when the Wi-Fi connection was poor. A few terminals were compatible, but a year later it reached many more.

Google’s VPN ran in beta form on Android until February of this year, when it was announced that it would soon be coming to iOS devices. About five months later, the Moutain View giant finally began rolling out its secure browsing service to iPhones.

However, the deployment will be gradual. Google’s VPN will not be immediately available for Apple devices. According to Google, it will be completed “for the next few weeks“. Users must have the application updated to version 3.5 to access the service, something that they can easily check from the App Store.

How does the Google VPN work on iPhone?

Credit: Google

Google’s VPN encrypts incoming and outgoing device data on both Wi-Fi and mobile connections. This allows you to browse through a private connection and avoid security problems on public networks. In addition, it prevents websites from being able to track the location of the device. It also has the ability to avoid spam calls.

It is a paid service with three subscription plans: Flexible, Simply Unlimited and Unlimited Plus. These offer some interesting benefits for travelers such as international calls at local prices, different browsing speeds and more data.

Only residents of the United States can subscribe to the Google VPN. However, the service works in these countries and regions: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States, United States Minor Outlying Islands, and Virgin Islands.

