Google’s Upcoming Wireless Headphones

The charging case would match the color of the wireless earbuds

The publication of that image by mistake would show us not only a new color that does not exist in the current range of headphones at the moment, but also indicates that the inside of the charging case would match the color of the earbuds. Something that does not currently happen with the Pixels Buds available in stores.

As far as their design is concerned, and according to what we have seen so far, it is evident that the new Pixels Buds A look very similar to the previous Pixel Buds 2. Although we would find a notable difference: the second indicator light, located inside the case, it would not be visible, at least in the image, so we do not know if the manufacturer has removed it or if it is simply not part of the photograph.