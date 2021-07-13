Google’s successor Whitechapel could use AMD graphics

With an increasingly imminent debut of the first project of Google’s own SoC expected together with the new Pixel 6 for next October, the latest details advanced about Whitechapel, also known as GS101 (or Google Silicon), left many with mixed feelings about its performance. However, everything indicates that the company would already be looking to the future, with a next second generation chip that would improve remarkably through the use combined of Samsung and AMD technologies.

Starting with the current model, it is believed that Samsung will eventually manufacture this Whitechapel chip using its process of 5nm to make an octa-core processor with Google specifications. Although it is precisely these guidelines of the technology giant that have not finished liking, since Google aims not to compete directly with the Snapdragon 888, but with the Snapdragon 870.

However, to compensate for this discrepancy in gross performance, Google is expected to make use of and apply its technologies to machine learning and artificial intelligence. Although most users may not even notice a truly tangible difference, depending largely on the harmony between hardware and software.

Luckily, for those who are still a bit disappointed in the specs and figures, Wccftech looks forward to a brighter future for these chipsets. And it is that as detailed, the next Google silicon and direct successor to Whitechapel could use AMD technology to increase the performance of the processor graphics. An integration that appears to be derived from the latest known information on the development of an Exynos chipset incorporating AMD’s Radeon graphics IP.

However, this Whitechapel processor made by Samsung with AMD graphics would be still pretty far in the future, although it will undoubtedly offer a huge leap and possibilities for Google in this market.