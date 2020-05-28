You have asked us through our verification service (+34 682 58 96 64) by a WhatsApp chain that ensures that “Google is secretly installing a COVID-19 application on mobile phones.” The message also proposes a series of steps to see if the device is “infected” and alerts of a supposed “surveillance state”. However, Google works, not in a secret App, but in an application programming interface (API) so that contact tracking applications can work, always with the authorization of the user. We explain it to you.

Google and Apple announced in April that they were going to collaborate so that all Android and iOS mobiles could incorporate a function to install applications of tracking. According to both companies, it is “a joint effort to allow the use of the Bluetooth technology and help governments and health agencies to reduce the spread of the virus. ”

Two phases

To do this, they announced Two phases: the first is the creating an API to facilitate the interoperability of operating systems through Bluetooth and so that governments that develop tracking applications can create them based on it. The second, known as exposure notice It will be introduced at the operating system level “to help ensure wide adoption, which is vital to the success of tracking people who may have been infected with Coronavirus,” they explain from the Google communication office.

Therefore, companies do not have created or installed an application. What they did is work on a technology that allows users to receive notifications related to possible COVID-19 infections. Both companies underline this in a joint statement dated May 20: “What we have created is not an App, but public health agencies will incorporate the API into their own applications that people will install.” That is: until there is an application developed by an official entity, it will not be able to work.

In addition, once the application starts, the user must accept the terms and Conditions Before using it and deciding whether or not you want, through the App, to inform your health body that you have symptoms of COVID.

How does it work at the operating system level?

The user will be able to enable the option to receive notifications via mobile, so that they can inform him whether or not he has been in contact with a person who has COVID-19. To do this, you will be redirected to download an app created by the health agency. This is indicated by entering Settings-Google, as the viral WhatsApp message says:

Screenshot of Google Settings on Android.

The tool send quick notices to users. That is: if a person tests positive for COVID-19, they can have their device transmit a notification to all the people who have been nearby so they can take the necessary measures.

How did it workto the Bluetooth system?

Exposure notification uses Bluetooth technology. If two users – who have the App or notifications enabled – are close, the users’ devices will regularly send “electronic beacons” via Bluetooth. These include a random identifier (a string of numbers that are not linked to a user’s identity and change every time for additional protection) that will be sent and stored on the other person’s phone.

At least once a day, the system will download a list of identifiers that have been verified as belonging to people who have confirmed to be positive in COVID-19. Then each device will verify the list it has registered with the downloaded list. “If there is a coincidence between the beacons stored in the device and the positive diagnosis list, the user can notify the state of health through the agency’s App,” they explain from Google Spain. This infographic in English on the fourth page summarizes the procedure.

Who will have access to the information?

All the information will be stored on the device, the companies explain in a question-and-answer document. Other than the random Bluetooth identifiers that are issued, the system will not share any data with health authority applications unless one of the following two scenarios occurs:

If the user decides to notify the COVID-19 positive to the contact tracking application If a user receives a notification alerting that they have been in contact with a COVID-19 positive. In that case, the system will report the day of the contact and its duration. No other information will be shared.

It is voluntary and can be disabled

In the information document that has been published, Google and Apple explain that the system “will require the explicit consent user “and add that” does not collect personally identifiable information or location data of the user ».

The user must give consent to use at all times whether they want to use the application or activate notifications at the operating system level, and even if they enable notifications, they will have to download an app from the health agency in question. “If a person is diagnosed with COVID-19, they themselves decide whether or not to report to the App,” the companies insist.

As of May 20, there were already 22 countries that had requested access to the API, according to Xataka. In Spain, the vice president and minister for Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño confirmed in the Congress of Deputies the launch of a pilot program in the Canary Islands begining of June.

The VP @NadiaCalvino in @Congreso_Es: Work with the Canary Islands Government to study the possibility of carrying out the first pilot project of an interoperable and privacy-friendly app there to support the health network in the prevention of contagion from # COVID19 pic.twitter.com/y6PKnTprP7 – Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation (@_minecogob) May 20, 2020

Sources