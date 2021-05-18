Google’s Project Starline: video calls with life-size 3D holograms, without glasses | Technology

Today the Google I / O 2021 developer conference was launched, and here we have the latest that Sundar Pichai’s company has presented.

Neither Pixel 6, nor new Android tablets, nor new smartwatch. Google’s keynote has been 100% software focused. We have seen the news of Android 12 and WearOS, but Project Starline It is the most interesting thing that Google has presented today.

Project Starline is a new technology that allows to carry out video calls with real-size 3D holograms, without 3D glasses or virtual reality.

It has the appearance of a Star Trek or Star Wars hologram, but is a real three-dimensional image. The best thing is that you see it for yourself in this video, so that you get a precise idea of ​​what it offers:

Google boasts that the people who use it they forget about the technology behind it after 10 seconds, because it is as if you had the other person in front of you, even if physically they are thousands of kilometers away.

But this technology, even if you don’t see it, is very complex, advanced … and expensive. First, multiple 3D cameras record people from various angles, to obtain a combined 3D image in real time.

This 3D streaming takes up a lot, and you would need a connection of several GB / s to transmit it. Here we have one of the future applications of the 5G connection … What Google does is compress video in real time up to 100 times its size, to be able to transmit it by the current networks.

This 3D image reaches the receiver and is projected in a kind of three-dimensional window (not a screen), to get a life-size 3D hologram of people. Certainly much more realistic than the flat image of a video call.

Google is already testing it in its offices, in 3D video calls between employees of different series. Here you can see what a Project Starline station currently:

The technology behind Project Starline is spectacular, but although Google does not say so, for now it is very expensive to manufacture. So don’t expect to buy it in a store to take it home with you. At least in the short term.

Where we can see it is in offices, medical consultations, shops, and even in specialized call centers such as those that were before mobile phones, but instead of offering phone calls, they will be video calls with 3D holograms.

A glimpse into the future of remote communications, although it is still a bit far.