It is likely that many already activate their smartphone almost exclusively to use messaging apps and social networks, but the truth is that these devices, at least in essence, they are still use phones yes, they can make and receive voice calls like the 1996 Motorola StarTACs did, for example.

And it is that on your Android there is an app called phone -or Dialer in some mobiles- that allows access to contacts, making calls or managing blacklists to avoid unwanted contacts, and that sometimes it is updated to offer such cool features like the one that is about to arrive.

In fact, Google itself had anticipated to us in January that your phone app would have native call recording and that its development team was already working on the expected functionality, which according to Android Police and other local media is already being tested in India with its release to some users by update.

Finally the native recording of calls in Android, or at least in the Google Phone app

It has been in the Nokia forums where the news has jumped, as a user of a Nokia 7 Plus shared some call record button screenshots that now appears in the Dialer while in conversation, confirming after several questions that I was not using a VPN with IPs from the United States and that this function had still been activated.

Other users rushed in to xda-developers to confirm that they had indeed received this functionality, and that probably because dual SIM phones that include the “Change SIM” button and move the recording button to a second menuMany users would not be realizing that they actually already have fully functional call recording.

So, it seems that the deployment has already arrived and Google is updating its Phone app with the recording of calls in a staggered way, to test the service, in markets where recordings are legal and on devices running Android One, Android Stock like the Pixels or that have the basic google apps in your software package.

Unfortunately does not exist no way to force the mobile to update the Phone appNor do we have an APK that activates the option, so all you have to do is wait for Google to complete the tests and carry out the massive deployment. Obviously, in addition, if our smartphone arrives personalized by a specific manufacturer, you must wait for the manufacturer itself to activate this option, if it was not offered in its proprietary software.

Be that as it may, it seems that Google will soon reach the final release it has even added the support page that details its operation, an entry that disappeared shortly after but in which we know that the requirements were reported: having Android 9 or higher, use the Google Phone app and be in a compatible region with recording or recording calls.

On the same page it is explained that recording can be activated only when the other party has answered to the call, because both users they should listen to a recording of the announcement type indicating that the call is being recorded. It cannot be activated either while the handset is muted on call, on hold, or in a conference. You have to be legal …

So it seems that finally Google will comply with one of the most demanded requests by users in recent times, and it can be expected that all Nexus and Pixel phones that maintain support will soon have this feature, in addition to Android One, Android Go and everyone who installs Android Stock or uses Google’s basic apps package in a region where recording calls is allowed by law.

