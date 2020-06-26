These are the facts that marketing, advertising and media specialists should master before starting this Friday: Google will pay publishers for the publication of certain content; the company behind Snapchat seeks to expand throughout Asia; Facebook and a change that should interest users … and more.

Google

The technology company is launching a licensing program that consists of offering a payment to certain publishers for the publication of certain content. According to Google, the goal is for « high-quality content » to be broadcast by a news feature, a program that will launch later this year. « A vibrant news industry is important, perhaps now more than ever, now that people are looking for information they can count on amid a global pandemic and growing concerns about racial injustice around the world, « Brad Bender, vice president of product management at Google, said in a statement.

M&C Saatchi

The UK-based ad agency network was chosen by Promote Iceland as the one in charge of boosting tourism as the world emerges from the Coronavirus pandemic. According to LBBOnline, M&C Saatchi Group won in partnership with Reykjavik-based agency Peel because its proposal focused on how Iceland’s natural beauty, open space, and warm personalities deliver “personal sustainability”.

Snap Inc.

The company behind Snapchat announced plans to open an office in Singapore to increase its presence in the Asia Pacific. As revealed by a report by The Drum, Snap Inc. could target markets such as Australia, India and New Zealand to connect with both users and advertisers through its Snap Ad platform.

Chuck and cheese

CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese reported Thursday that it filed for bankruptcy protection due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the closings of various brand establishments. Apparently, this request is in the hope that they will be able to rescue the chain and continue operations through the protection process. « As of June 24, 266 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants and game rooms had been safely reopened, in accordance with all CDC, federal, state and local guidelines, » he said. the signature in a statement.

Facebook

The social network announced on Thursday that it will present a notification window that warns users if they try to share content that is more than 90 days old, although it stated that they will be given the option to « go back » or click if they still want to share the story knowing which is not updated. « In recent months, our internal research has discovered that the timeliness of an article is an important context that helps people decide what to read, trust, and share, » wrote Feed and Stories Facebook Vice President John Hegeman in the company blog.

