Google’s new generation of AI is talking to Pluto or a paper plane and making sense of the conversation

If there is a a leading company in artificial intelligence that’s Google. In addition to announcing the new version of Android, news in Maps or a collaborative work tool, the annual Google I / O 2021 developer conference left us two pleasant surprises in the field of artificial intelligence, neural networks and algorithms .

LaMDA and MUM are the names chosen for the two technologies presented by Google. The first of these is a “language model for dialogue applications”, a technology to improve the interaction that chatbots can offer. The second is an AI model capable of understanding complex questions in more than 75 languages ​​and offering answers. A system that works through text, images or video and that, according to Google, is up to “1,000 times more powerful” than its current algorithm search.

LaMDA: conversations with AI reach a new level

Talking to a chatbot today is infuriating. The responses are predictable and the least you “get off the script” the AI ​​loops and says it doesn’t understand us. There is enormous room for improvement but progress is not easy. Language is one of the “most difficult puzzles”, as described by Google. We can speak with many approaches, from the figurative, literary, ironic or purely informational sense. And for an AI it is very complex to understand all these nuances without having a strong context.

LaMDA is Google’s latest innovation to improve conversations. We are facing a ‘Language Model for Dialogue Applications’ (LaMDA) and it is a model capable of having conversations on countless topics. An advanced chatbot that Google showed during its developer conference and its result is most striking.

In a first conversation, LaMDA adopted the role of Pluto and answered as if it were the planet. In a second conversation, the AI ​​took on the role of a paper airplane. In both cases, the conversation was quite fluid and it wasn’t so obvious where the keywords were who led the conversation.

“It is really impressive to see how LaMDA can have a conversation on any topic,” explained Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google. “It’s amazing how sensible and interesting the conversation is. But it is still a preliminary investigation, so it doesn’t do everything right. “

With LaMDA, Google seeks to give a twist to the sensation caused by chatbots. Go from stiff talk to a more fluid exchange.

In this direction, from Google they assure that LaMDA is able to understand more nuances than current algorithms, avoid the same answers and better understand the context. Several promises that at least in Google’s demo anticipated major changes.

MUM: the algorithm that merges formats and searches across multiple languages

MUM stands for ‘Multitask Unified Model’. This model aims to be the BERT evolution, the current neural system on which the Google search algorithm is based. According to the company, it is also based on the Transformer architecture but is “1,000 times more powerful.”

The new model promises to be able to answer complex questions in more than 75 languages ​​and better understand the context associated with each topic. The Google search engine already understands many languages ​​but here the novelty is that MUM wants to eliminate the language barrier where it is the case that we find better information if we search in the local language.

With MUM it will be sought that the information offered is just as accurate regardless of what information is available in that language. Although we search in Spanish or English, for example it will give us details about Mount Fuji that are only available in Japanese.

Being multimodal, MUM is able to associate text comprehension with images or video. That is, we can for example upload an image of some boots and ask if they will be useful for climbing. MUM promises to be able to associate the context of the two formats and offer an appropriate response.

Both conversational and search AI are still in development by Google and there is no date announced for when they could become commercial solutions. The Google I / O is a preview of what is to come from Google and it seems that in the field of artificial intelligence we are in a time with a lot of movement.

