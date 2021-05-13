google’s latest easter egg

Nostalgia is always the order of the day, and in this case Google has contributed so that we waste some time of our day. The finder’s last easter egg is a tribute to the historic screensaver used by DVD players and that became an icon of the 2000s.

The truth is that there is not much science behind how to activate it. A simple search will be sufficient, obviously. The first reports about this particular addition to Google appeared when introducing “Dvd screensaver” to the seeker. However, it also works with “Dvd screensaver” or “Bouncing dvd”.

Whatever keyword phrase is chosen, the results page will become somewhat hypnotic. The Google logo that appears to the left of the search bar will begin to move across the screen and will bounce off the edges, changing color. That’s all. An extra piece of information? Once the Google “screensaver” is activated it is impossible to stop it, unless the tab is closed.

Google and its tribute to the DVD screensaver

Strange to say, but the DVD screensaver has gained cult status. The addictive movement has been the cause of reactions that – surely – were never in the designer’s plans. For example, there is a website called Bouncing DVD Logo that emulates it unlimitedly.

At the end of 2018, meanwhile, the YouTube channel Memetastic streamed the DVD screensaver to answer a frequent question regarding the logo: How many times could it hit corners? At that time, according to Entertainment’s calculations, the chances of the screensaver touching a corner were 2% per day.

But there is no doubt that the “glory” moment of the DVD screensaver was thanks to this scene from The Office:

Easter eggs abound in the seeker

Hidden features are part of the DNA of many online platforms and services. Google has always stood out for incorporating them into your browser, appealing to the nostalgia of its users.

Without a doubt, the most famous case is that of “Do a barrel roll” which spins the results page in honor of the video game ‘Starfox’. But over the years others have been implemented such as “Askew”, to twist the screen, and “Green Hill Zone” as a nod to Sonic fans.

