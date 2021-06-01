Google’s folding phone would use Samsung’s screen technology | Technology

Samsung’s ultra-thin folding panels will begin to reach the devices of other companies and Google has shown interest in these screens for the folding terminal that it is rumored to be preparing.

When thinking about folding phones, the first company that comes to mind is Samsung and, it is normal, because it is the one that has the widest range of terminals with folding screens. The technology of its panels has been highly coveted and after several years being exclusive to Samsung devices, it would now reach the hands of other companies.

This technology is based on the use of an ultra-thin glass panel or UTG (ultra-thing glass) that has been populating Samsung’s folding terminals since the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. This type of panel is more fragile than conventional glass, but offers much more resistance when compared to plastic panels used by other folding devices..

What has happened is that Samsung will now begin accepting orders from other companies regarding its ultra-thin glass and alarms have gone off with the news that Google would be interested in this type of panel. All the rumors about Google’s foldable terminal could be true and the Mountain View company would launch into the foldable smartphone market.

Of course, Samsung’s decision to accept orders for its ultra-thin glass panel also opens up a range of possibilities for companies that do not have the possibility of panel technology development. We may start to see foldable devices from traditional companies because by not having to pay for the research or development of screens, they can focus solely on the design of the terminal.

Rumors also speak that Google’s folding terminal would arrive in the second half of 2022. It is possible that we will begin to see many more leaks about this new device or that even in the presentation of the Google Pixel 6, those from Mountain View give some hint of what they are preparing.