We already know at least one of the new products that Google will present at its annual hardware event, which is likely to take place sometime next October. Her code name is “Sabrina”, and as they have discovered from the XDA portal, it is the first Android TV dongle created by Google.

For some time now we knew that the company planned to launch a device intended to succeed the Google Chromecast. Today, for the first time, we can know some of the details of this Android TV Stick created by the Big G, which among its novelties would include the inclusion of a remote control.

This is “Sabrina”, Google’s Android TV dongle

Although it is not confirmed, everything seems to point to the device will be released as part of Google’s Nest brand catalog, and the main objective of Google would be to succeed the current Chromecast Ultra.

Like the vast majority of Android TV Sticks on the market, this device would have a dedicated remote control, thus providing a new control mode beyond our Android smartphone. This remote control would have, among other things, a button to invoke Google Assistant, and a microphone to make inquiries through voice commands. In fact, one of the images leaked today allows us to see the design of this remote control.

Other confirmed details about the device are the inclusion of a Amlogic processor and support for Dolby Vision. In addition, previous rumors have indicated a price that would be around 69 dollars of the current Chromecast Ultra, so that the first Android TV Stick from Google would be able to compete – in terms of price – with the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick that the Chinese brand plans to present soon.

Google prepares a total renewal of Android TV

But Google’s Android TV dongle won’t come alone. Not long ago we learned that Google intended to remove the Android brand from Android TV, so that the platform was renamed Google TV. Now we know that this name change will come added to a total renewal of the platform’s user interface.

Through a series of filtered images, it is possible to take a first look at the new Android TV interface. As they explain from the XDA portal, this new interface will show a list of series and movies at the bottom of the screen, while the intermediate part will be covered by a recommended content carousel that will vary automatically.

Another novelty will be the support for alerts from Google Nest family devices, such as cameras or doorbells. Broadly speaking, it would be a similar function to what is already present in the brand’s smart displays.

We do not know when will this redesign come, but it is highly likely that Google will wait until the launch of its first Android TV dongle to begin its deployment.

